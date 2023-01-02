Police 'disappointed' by number of drink drivers on New Years

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Wellington police say they are "disappointed" by the number of drink drivers after 29 motorists were processed for excess breath alcohol at checkpoints on New Year's Eve and morning.

Police said more than 4000 breath tests were conducted across the region and called said it was "incredibly disappointing" to see 29 excess breath results.

"It’s quite frankly an unacceptable decision to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car as you immediately put yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk," Inspector Wade Jennings said.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things, but unfortunately, there are still some who made the decision to drive after drinking."

Eight of the drivers were processed between 7 and 10am on New Year's day.

Jennings said he wants to remind motorists that even with food and sleep, alcohol can stay in a person's system for longer than they realise.

"If you’re in any doubt about whether you’re safe or legal to drive, Police’s advice is simple, don’t do it."

He said Wellington police will maintain "a visible presence" on the district's roads throughout the summer, saying "motorists can expect to be stopped anywhere, anytime".