WA children left stranded after crash released from hospital

2:29pm
|
1News
Jake Day and Cindy Braddock with their children.

Jake Day and Cindy Braddock with their children. (Source: GoFundMe)

The three Western Australian children who were left stranded for more than two days after their parents died in a car crash have been discharged from hospital.

The children, all aged between one and five, were flown to Perth Children's hospital Tuesday after being found just kilometres from their home.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled about 10km from their hometown of Kondinin, in WA's eastern wheatbelt.

The three children were trapped for two days over Christmas and Boxing Day before being found.

Day's stepfather, Richard Parker, told ABC that the children are doing well and have been discharged from hospital.

Read More

"The kids are all good, and the support we've got from family and friends that we've known for years is unbelievable; that's what the kids need," he said.

"[The] hospital’s been good because they've let us up there with unlimited amounts people in the room. And no restrictions on coming in whenever.

"I can't praise the hospital enough."

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled into bushes about 10km from their home town of Kondinin, 280km east of Perth.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled into bushes about 10km from their home town of Kondinin, 280km east of Perth. (Source: 1News)

The children had remained in the hospital due to one of the children, a two-year-old, being on spinal watch.

While they all suffered injuries, they were only minor.

Day's cousin Michael Read told reporters the couple's five-year-old daughter had saved her one-year-old brother's life.

"The five-year-old became unstuck in the vehicle, and she then got the one-year-old out of the car seat when they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30C heat," he said yesterday.

A GoFundMe seeks to collect AU$50,000 (NZ$53,000) for funeral costs, medical expenses and support for the children.

More than AU$58,000 (NZ$61,600) in donations had already been collected a day after the fundraiser was set up.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

'Best day of my life' - Matty McLean married in beachside NYE wedding

2:51

'Best day of my life' - Matty McLean married in beachside NYE wedding

53 mins ago

Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member

Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member

2:29pm

WA children left stranded after crash released from hospital

WA children left stranded after crash released from hospital

1:46pm

Police urge greater care after road toll hits 14

Police urge greater care after road toll hits 14

1:46pm

Two pedestrians dead after crash in Gisborne, road toll at 14

Two pedestrians dead after crash in Gisborne, road toll at 14

1:32pm

Photos: Revellers throng to New Year's parties after Covid hiatus

Photos: Revellers throng to New Year's parties after Covid hiatus
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Photos: Revellers throng to New Year's parties after Covid hiatus

Sydney man accused of trying to ram wife's car won't be deported to NZ

Kids reunited with parents missing hours after jet skiing off Aus coast