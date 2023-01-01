WA children left stranded after crash released from hospital

Jake Day and Cindy Braddock with their children. (Source: GoFundMe)

The three Western Australian children who were left stranded for more than two days after their parents died in a car crash have been discharged from hospital.

The children, all aged between one and five, were flown to Perth Children's hospital Tuesday after being found just kilometres from their home.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled about 10km from their hometown of Kondinin, in WA's eastern wheatbelt.

The three children were trapped for two days over Christmas and Boxing Day before being found.

Day's stepfather, Richard Parker, told ABC that the children are doing well and have been discharged from hospital.

"The kids are all good, and the support we've got from family and friends that we've known for years is unbelievable; that's what the kids need," he said.

"[The] hospital’s been good because they've let us up there with unlimited amounts people in the room. And no restrictions on coming in whenever.

"I can't praise the hospital enough."

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled into bushes about 10km from their home town of Kondinin, 280km east of Perth. (Source: 1News)

The children had remained in the hospital due to one of the children, a two-year-old, being on spinal watch.

While they all suffered injuries, they were only minor.

Day's cousin Michael Read told reporters the couple's five-year-old daughter had saved her one-year-old brother's life.

"The five-year-old became unstuck in the vehicle, and she then got the one-year-old out of the car seat when they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30C heat," he said yesterday.

A GoFundMe seeks to collect AU$50,000 (NZ$53,000) for funeral costs, medical expenses and support for the children.

More than AU$58,000 (NZ$61,600) in donations had already been collected a day after the fundraiser was set up.