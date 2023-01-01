'Best day of my life' - Matty McLean married in beachside NYE wedding

A photo posted on Instagram after McLean and Teece's wedding. (Source: Matty McLean)

Breakfast's Matty McLean is now a married man after a picturesque beachside ceremony on New Year's Eve.

His wedding was held at West Auckland's Muriwai Beach with invited friends and family.

McLean's now-husband, real estate agent Ryan Teece, proposed last February.

The TVNZ presenter posted about his marriage on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matty Mclean announces his engagment. (Source: Facebook/Matty Mclean.)

"MARRIED AS F***! I actually can't quite put into words how incredible yesterday was - so many of our favourite people in one place to celebrate with us," he wrote.

"Plenty more to come, but suffice it to say it was the best day of my life. Love you @ryanteece x"

McLean and Teece have been together since 2017.

"After five years of memories, on our anniversary, Ryan created a pretty amazing new one by asking me to marry him," the TVNZ presenter said in February.