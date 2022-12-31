New Year Honours 2023 - the full list

Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: 1News)

A host of New Zealanders have been honoured for their service in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Among them are former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who has been made Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit; and acting coach Miranda Harcourt and former Black Ferns captain Professor Farah Palmer, who have been made Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Former Black Ferns captain Farah Palmer. (Source: Getty)

DNZM - To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Ms Miranda Catherine Millais Harcourt, ONZM - For services to the screen industry and theatre

Professor Farah Rangikoepa Palmer, ONZM - For services to sport, particularly rugby

Dr Janice Claire Wright - For services to the State and the environment

KNZM - To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Dr Ashley Robin Bloomfield - For services to public health

Mr Markus Dunajtschik - For services to philanthropy

Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, MNZM, JP - For services to Māori, literature and education

CNZM - To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Michael Francis Barnett, ONZM - For services to business

Mr Hamish Bryon Bond, MNZM - For services to rowing

Dr Bruce Donald Campbell - For services to plant and food research

Professor Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer - For services to ophthalmology

Mrs Leigh Helen Gibbs, ONZM - For services to netball

Mr Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell, MNZM - For services to Māori and local government

Mr Paul Te Poa Karoro Reginald Morgan, QSO - For services to Māori and business

Mr Eric Gordon Murray, MNZM - For services to rowing

Emeritus Professor David Gerard Simmons - For services to tourism and tertiary education

Ms Kereyn Maree Smith, MNZM - For services to sports governance

Ms Lisa Tumahai - For services to Māori development

The Honourable Mititaiagimene Young Vivian - For services to Niue

Mrs Kaa Kataraina Kathleen Williams, QSO - For services to Māori and education

Mr Tawhirimatea Te Auripo Rewita Williams, MNZM - For services to Māori and education

ONZM - To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Pānia Papa on Māori Television's te reo series Ōpaki. (Source: Supplied)

Ms Michèle Edith A'Court - For services to the entertainment and comedy industries

Mr Martin Ranfurly Bennett - For services to the environment and the community

Ms Elizabeth Anne Caldwell - For services to the arts

Mr Barry John Clark, QSM, JP - For services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association

Dr Bruce Dudley Clarkson - For services to ecological restoration

Mr Grant Cleland - For services to disabled people

Mr Paul Daniel Coll - For services to squash

Professor Emerita Jennie Lynne Connor - For services to alcohol harm reduction

Mr John Terence Darby - For services to wildlife conservation and science

Mr Brian Patrick Donnelly - For services to social housing

Deputy Commissioner Glenn Murray Dunbier - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mr Nathan Edward Fa'avae - For services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community

Mr David Rodney Fane - For services to the performing arts

Mr Grahame Boston Fong - For services to powerlifting

Dr Natalie Joan Gauld - For services to pharmacy and health

Mrs Joanne Lisa Gibbs - For services to public health

Ms Cindy Leigh Johns - For services to people with learning disabilities

Mr Ian Keith MacEwan - For services to addiction services

Ms Beryl Te Haumihiata Mason - For services to Māori language education

Mr Waihaere Joseph Mason, MNZM - For services to Māori and education

Professor Rangiānehu Matamua - For services to Māori astronomy

Ms Anita Jane Mazzoleni - For services to corporate governance

Mr Bernard Joseph McKone - For services to the pharmaceutical sector

Ms Janine Rania Morrell-Gunn - For services to children's television and the community

Mr Don Edward Mortensen - For services to the prevention of sexual harm

Ms Pānia Christine Papa - For services to Māori language education and broadcasting

Mr Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham - For services to the technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations

Professor Edwina Pio - For services to ethnic communities

Ms Christine Anne Rogan - For services to alcohol harm reduction

Ms Nicola Maree Smith-Guerin - For services to anaesthesiology

Dr Apisalome Sikaidoka Talemaitoga - For services to health and the Pacific community

Ms Lisa-Jane Taouma - For services to Pacific arts and the screen industry

Mr Charles Richard Veitch - For services to wildlife conservation

Dr Kathleen Joy Walker - For services to wildlife conservation

Mr Peter Muru Edward Walters - For services to touch rugby

Ms Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd - For services to Māori and business

Mr Kenneth Michael Williams - For services to governance and the community

Ms Te Puea Pekerangi Eileen Winiata - For services to Māori and health

MNZM - To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous pose after their gold medal wins at the Beijing Games. (Source: Getty)

Dr Hafsa Ahmed - For services to ethnic communities and women

Ms Wendy Allison - For services to drug harm reduction

Dr John Douglas Armstrong - For services to Māori health

Mr David Wallace Bain - For services to health and the community

Ms Priscilla June Baken - For services to midwifery

Dr Timothy Robert Bevin - For services to health

Mr Carlton Paul Bidois - For services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations

Mrs Hoana Mere Burgman - For services to Māori and environmental governance

Dr Heather Anne Came-Friar - For services to Māori, education and health

Mr Malcolm James Campbell - For services to local government and the community

Mr Lloyd Russell Chapman - For services to the community and heritage rose preservation

Mr David Christopher Chapple - For services to the community and heritage preservation

Mr Brian Raymond Coffey - For services to people with disabilities

Dr Gina Annette Cole - For services to literature

Ms Catherine Mary Cornish - For services to the performing arts

Mrs Carlotta Brigid Dann - For services to addiction advocacy

Professor Christine Margaret Davies - For services to education

Ms Dale Winifred Farrar - For services to the State

Father Paulo Sagato Filoialii - For services to the Pacific community

Mr Bruce James Ford, JP - For services to the community

Ms Ruth Beatrice Gerzon - For services to community development and social justice

Mr Tony John Gray, JP - For services to education

Mr Albert Christopher Grinter - For services to education and Māori

Mr Phillip Ross Halse - For services to local government and the community

Mr Sefita 'Alofi Hao'uli - For services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Ms Christina Angela Hape - For services to Māori and governance

Mrs Anna Maree Harrison - For services to netball and volleyball

Mr Ian Robert Archibald Hastie - For services to education

Mr Paul Leslie Hodge, JP - For services to the hospitality industry

Mr John Maxwell Inger - For services to education

Miss Dayle Olive Jackson - For services to education and sport

Ms Penelope Jane Jackson - For services to art crime research and visual arts

Mr Mohamed Abdi Jama - For services to the Muslim community

Mrs Tina Maria Jones - For services to suicide prevention and mental health

Ms Lakiloko Tepae Keakea - For services to Tuvaluan art

Ms Marilyn Rhonda Kohlhase - For services to Pacific arts and education

Ms Debra Joy Lampshire - For services to mental health

Dr Alana Marissa Lopesi - For services to the arts

Mr Stanislaw Manterys - For services to refugees and the Polish community

Dr Paul Allan Maunder - For services to the arts and the community

Mrs Felorini Ruta McKenzie - For services to Pacific education

Mr Richard Mark McNamara - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management

Senior Sergeant Clifford Gordon Metcalfe - For services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue

Ms Betty-Anne Maryrose Monga - For services to music

Mrs Henriette Michel Nakhle, QSM - For services to the Lebanese community

Mrs Melony Robin O'Connor - For services to basketball

Mrs Jocelyn Jane O'Donnell - For services to business and community development

Mr Sullivan Luao Paea - For services to youth

Mr Corey Nathan Peters - For services to sit-skiing

Mr Nico Porteous - For services to snow sports

Mr Russell John Postlewaight - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Rita Keka Powick - For services to Māori, education and governance

Ms Shirleen Vinita Lata Prasad - For services to addiction services and the South Asian community

Mrs Helen Ngairie Rasmussen - For services to Māori and conservation

Ms Rosanna Marie Raymond - For services to Pacific art

Ms Bonnie Jane Robinson - For services to seniors and social services

Mr Christopher Stephen Rooney - For services to education

Mr Reweti Ratu Ropiha - For services to Māori health

Ms Zoi Katherine Sadowski-Synnott - For services to snow sports

Mrs Jennifer Robyn Shattock, QSM, JP - For services to local government and economic development

Ms Sarah (Sally) Margaret Shaw - For services to nursing

Dr Gregory Howard Sherley - For services to conservation

Dr Jane Elizabeth Skeen - For services to children with cancer

Mrs Cheryl Smith - For services to rugby

Ms Margaret Teresa Tai Rākena - For services to victims of sexual violence and the community

Mr John Maxwell Tait - For services to education and Māori

Dr Amama Bagem Thornley - For services to health

Mr Charles Beswick Wilkinson - For services to arts governance and the community

The Queen's Service Order - QSO

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. (Source: 1News)

To be Companions of the Queen's Service Order:

Mr John Robert Dobson - For services to people with disabilities

Dr Caroline Ann McElnay - For services to public health

Mr Kura Te Rangi Moeahu - For services to Māori and the arts

Mr Hayden Paul Waretini Wano - For services to Māori health

The Queen's Service Medal - QSM

Mrs Naomi Ruth Baker-Wenley - For services to opera

Mrs Margaret Anne Bourke - For services to the community

Mr Rodger Henry Brickland - For services to athletics

Mr Brendan Sean Butler - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Geoffrey Denis Clews - For services to the arts and the community

Mr Maurice James Cowie - For services to Search and Rescue

Mr Trevor Michael Crosbie, JP - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Rosemary Jane Ensor - For services to the community

Mrs Kinaua Bauriri Ewels - For services to the Kiribati community

Mrs Lynore Ann Farry - For services to the community

Mr George Rafton Flavell - For services to Māori culture and heritage preservation

Mr Matthew Vincent Frost - For services to people with autism

Mr Galumalemana Fetaiaimauso Marion Galumalemana - For services to the Pacific community

Mr James William Gordon - For services to the community

Ms Hana Melania Halalele - For services to Pacific health

Mr Clyde Harris Hamilton - For services to the community and heritage preservation

Mrs Afife Skafi Harris - For services to migrant communities

Mrs Eileen Margaret Jean Harvey-Thawley - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr James Richard Strachan Higham - For services to rugby and education

Mrs Barbara Noeline Jeffries - For services to equestrian sport and war commemoration

Mrs Judith Ann Johnson, JP - For services as a Justice of the Peace

Mrs Teurukura Tia Kekena - For services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities

Mrs Carol Anne Martin - For services to the community and netball

Mr Kevin James McComb - For services to cycling

Ms Agnes (Nancy) McCulloch McShane - For services to women and pay equity

Mrs Karen Anne Morris - For services to the community

Mr Kenneth Michael Morris - For services to the community

Mr Nanai Pati Muaau - For services to Pacific health

Mr Euon Graham Murrell, JP - For services to the community

Reverend Woo Taek Nam - For services to the Korean community

Mr Lomia Kaipati Semaia Naniseni - For services to the Tokelau community

Mr James Allan Ngarewa, JP - For services to the community and education

Mr Gavin Russell Alan Nicol - For services to veterans

Mrs Yong Rahn Park - For services to the Korean community

Ms Linda Susan Rutland - For services to the community

Mr Ma'a Brian Sagala - For services to Pacific communities

Ms Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele - For services to education and the Pacific community

Mr Ian Rankin Smith, JP - For services to civil defence and the community

Mrs Patricia Isabel Smith - For services to the community

Mr Donald Bruce Thomas - For services to the community and the legal profession

Mrs Muriel Patricia Tondi - For services to the Italian community and language education

Mrs Mavis Emlen Tweedie - For services to the community

Mr Kevin Victor Watkins - For services to the community and New Zealand-China relations

Ms Helen Whittaker - For services to art and the community

Mr Robin Young - For services to the community

Honorary

Mrs Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai - For services to education and the Pacific community

Tuifa’asisina Kasileta Maria Lafaele - For services to Pacific health

Mrs Nemai Divuluki Vucago - For services to Fijian and Pacific communities

Mrs Kyo Jin Yun - For services to the Korean community

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal - NZAM

Mr Nigel John Watson - For services to Antarctic heritage preservation

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration - DSD

Captain Brendon John Clark - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Serviceman L - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Sergeant Hayden Peter Smith - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force