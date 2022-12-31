New Year Honours 2023 - the full list

A host of New Zealanders have been honoured for their service in the 2023 New Year Honours list.
Among them are former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who has been made Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit; and acting coach Miranda Harcourt and former Black Ferns captain Professor Farah Palmer, who have been made Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
The New Zealand Order of Merit
DNZM - To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Ms Miranda Catherine Millais Harcourt, ONZM - For services to the screen industry and theatre
Professor Farah Rangikoepa Palmer, ONZM - For services to sport, particularly rugby
Dr Janice Claire Wright - For services to the State and the environment
KNZM - To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Dr Ashley Robin Bloomfield - For services to public health
Mr Markus Dunajtschik - For services to philanthropy
Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, MNZM, JP - For services to Māori, literature and education
CNZM - To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr Michael Francis Barnett, ONZM - For services to business
Mr Hamish Bryon Bond, MNZM - For services to rowing
Dr Bruce Donald Campbell - For services to plant and food research
Professor Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer - For services to ophthalmology
Mrs Leigh Helen Gibbs, ONZM - For services to netball
Mr Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell, MNZM - For services to Māori and local government
Mr Paul Te Poa Karoro Reginald Morgan, QSO - For services to Māori and business
Mr Eric Gordon Murray, MNZM - For services to rowing
Emeritus Professor David Gerard Simmons - For services to tourism and tertiary education
Ms Kereyn Maree Smith, MNZM - For services to sports governance
Ms Lisa Tumahai - For services to Māori development
The Honourable Mititaiagimene Young Vivian - For services to Niue
Mrs Kaa Kataraina Kathleen Williams, QSO - For services to Māori and education
Mr Tawhirimatea Te Auripo Rewita Williams, MNZM - For services to Māori and education
ONZM - To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Ms Michèle Edith A'Court - For services to the entertainment and comedy industries
Mr Martin Ranfurly Bennett - For services to the environment and the community
Ms Elizabeth Anne Caldwell - For services to the arts
Mr Barry John Clark, QSM, JP - For services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association
Dr Bruce Dudley Clarkson - For services to ecological restoration
Mr Grant Cleland - For services to disabled people
Mr Paul Daniel Coll - For services to squash
Professor Emerita Jennie Lynne Connor - For services to alcohol harm reduction
Mr John Terence Darby - For services to wildlife conservation and science
Mr Brian Patrick Donnelly - For services to social housing
Deputy Commissioner Glenn Murray Dunbier - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Mr Nathan Edward Fa'avae - For services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community
Mr David Rodney Fane - For services to the performing arts
Mr Grahame Boston Fong - For services to powerlifting
Dr Natalie Joan Gauld - For services to pharmacy and health
Mrs Joanne Lisa Gibbs - For services to public health
Ms Cindy Leigh Johns - For services to people with learning disabilities
Mr Ian Keith MacEwan - For services to addiction services
Ms Beryl Te Haumihiata Mason - For services to Māori language education
Mr Waihaere Joseph Mason, MNZM - For services to Māori and education
Professor Rangiānehu Matamua - For services to Māori astronomy
Ms Anita Jane Mazzoleni - For services to corporate governance
Mr Bernard Joseph McKone - For services to the pharmaceutical sector
Ms Janine Rania Morrell-Gunn - For services to children's television and the community
Mr Don Edward Mortensen - For services to the prevention of sexual harm
Ms Pānia Christine Papa - For services to Māori language education and broadcasting
Mr Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham - For services to the technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations
Professor Edwina Pio - For services to ethnic communities
Ms Christine Anne Rogan - For services to alcohol harm reduction
Ms Nicola Maree Smith-Guerin - For services to anaesthesiology
Dr Apisalome Sikaidoka Talemaitoga - For services to health and the Pacific community
Ms Lisa-Jane Taouma - For services to Pacific arts and the screen industry
Mr Charles Richard Veitch - For services to wildlife conservation
Dr Kathleen Joy Walker - For services to wildlife conservation
Mr Peter Muru Edward Walters - For services to touch rugby
Ms Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd - For services to Māori and business
Mr Kenneth Michael Williams - For services to governance and the community
Ms Te Puea Pekerangi Eileen Winiata - For services to Māori and health
MNZM - To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Dr Hafsa Ahmed - For services to ethnic communities and women
Ms Wendy Allison - For services to drug harm reduction
Dr John Douglas Armstrong - For services to Māori health
Mr David Wallace Bain - For services to health and the community
Ms Priscilla June Baken - For services to midwifery
Dr Timothy Robert Bevin - For services to health
Mr Carlton Paul Bidois - For services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations
Mrs Hoana Mere Burgman - For services to Māori and environmental governance
Dr Heather Anne Came-Friar - For services to Māori, education and health
Mr Malcolm James Campbell - For services to local government and the community
Mr Lloyd Russell Chapman - For services to the community and heritage rose preservation
Mr David Christopher Chapple - For services to the community and heritage preservation
Mr Brian Raymond Coffey - For services to people with disabilities
Dr Gina Annette Cole - For services to literature
Ms Catherine Mary Cornish - For services to the performing arts
Mrs Carlotta Brigid Dann - For services to addiction advocacy
Professor Christine Margaret Davies - For services to education
Ms Dale Winifred Farrar - For services to the State
Father Paulo Sagato Filoialii - For services to the Pacific community
Mr Bruce James Ford, JP - For services to the community
Ms Ruth Beatrice Gerzon - For services to community development and social justice
Mr Tony John Gray, JP - For services to education
Mr Albert Christopher Grinter - For services to education and Māori
Mr Phillip Ross Halse - For services to local government and the community
Mr Sefita 'Alofi Hao'uli - For services to Tongan and Pacific communities
Ms Christina Angela Hape - For services to Māori and governance
Mrs Anna Maree Harrison - For services to netball and volleyball
Mr Ian Robert Archibald Hastie - For services to education
Mr Paul Leslie Hodge, JP - For services to the hospitality industry
Mr John Maxwell Inger - For services to education
Miss Dayle Olive Jackson - For services to education and sport
Ms Penelope Jane Jackson - For services to art crime research and visual arts
Mr Mohamed Abdi Jama - For services to the Muslim community
Mrs Tina Maria Jones - For services to suicide prevention and mental health
Ms Lakiloko Tepae Keakea - For services to Tuvaluan art
Ms Marilyn Rhonda Kohlhase - For services to Pacific arts and education
Ms Debra Joy Lampshire - For services to mental health
Dr Alana Marissa Lopesi - For services to the arts
Mr Stanislaw Manterys - For services to refugees and the Polish community
Dr Paul Allan Maunder - For services to the arts and the community
Mrs Felorini Ruta McKenzie - For services to Pacific education
Mr Richard Mark McNamara - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management
Senior Sergeant Clifford Gordon Metcalfe - For services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue
Ms Betty-Anne Maryrose Monga - For services to music
Mrs Henriette Michel Nakhle, QSM - For services to the Lebanese community
Mrs Melony Robin O'Connor - For services to basketball
Mrs Jocelyn Jane O'Donnell - For services to business and community development
Mr Sullivan Luao Paea - For services to youth
Mr Corey Nathan Peters - For services to sit-skiing
Mr Nico Porteous - For services to snow sports
Mr Russell John Postlewaight - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mrs Rita Keka Powick - For services to Māori, education and governance
Ms Shirleen Vinita Lata Prasad - For services to addiction services and the South Asian community
Mrs Helen Ngairie Rasmussen - For services to Māori and conservation
Ms Rosanna Marie Raymond - For services to Pacific art
Ms Bonnie Jane Robinson - For services to seniors and social services
Mr Christopher Stephen Rooney - For services to education
Mr Reweti Ratu Ropiha - For services to Māori health
Ms Zoi Katherine Sadowski-Synnott - For services to snow sports
Mrs Jennifer Robyn Shattock, QSM, JP - For services to local government and economic development
Ms Sarah (Sally) Margaret Shaw - For services to nursing
Dr Gregory Howard Sherley - For services to conservation
Dr Jane Elizabeth Skeen - For services to children with cancer
Mrs Cheryl Smith - For services to rugby
Ms Margaret Teresa Tai Rākena - For services to victims of sexual violence and the community
Mr John Maxwell Tait - For services to education and Māori
Dr Amama Bagem Thornley - For services to health
Mr Charles Beswick Wilkinson - For services to arts governance and the community
The Queen's Service Order - QSO
To be Companions of the Queen's Service Order:
Mr John Robert Dobson - For services to people with disabilities
Dr Caroline Ann McElnay - For services to public health
Mr Kura Te Rangi Moeahu - For services to Māori and the arts
Mr Hayden Paul Waretini Wano - For services to Māori health
The Queen's Service Medal - QSM
Mrs Naomi Ruth Baker-Wenley - For services to opera
Mrs Margaret Anne Bourke - For services to the community
Mr Rodger Henry Brickland - For services to athletics
Mr Brendan Sean Butler - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mr Geoffrey Denis Clews - For services to the arts and the community
Mr Maurice James Cowie - For services to Search and Rescue
Mr Trevor Michael Crosbie, JP - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mrs Rosemary Jane Ensor - For services to the community
Mrs Kinaua Bauriri Ewels - For services to the Kiribati community
Mrs Lynore Ann Farry - For services to the community
Mr George Rafton Flavell - For services to Māori culture and heritage preservation
Mr Matthew Vincent Frost - For services to people with autism
Mr Galumalemana Fetaiaimauso Marion Galumalemana - For services to the Pacific community
Mr James William Gordon - For services to the community
Ms Hana Melania Halalele - For services to Pacific health
Mr Clyde Harris Hamilton - For services to the community and heritage preservation
Mrs Afife Skafi Harris - For services to migrant communities
Mrs Eileen Margaret Jean Harvey-Thawley - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr James Richard Strachan Higham - For services to rugby and education
Mrs Barbara Noeline Jeffries - For services to equestrian sport and war commemoration
Mrs Judith Ann Johnson, JP - For services as a Justice of the Peace
Mrs Teurukura Tia Kekena - For services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities
Mrs Carol Anne Martin - For services to the community and netball
Mr Kevin James McComb - For services to cycling
Ms Agnes (Nancy) McCulloch McShane - For services to women and pay equity
Mrs Karen Anne Morris - For services to the community
Mr Kenneth Michael Morris - For services to the community
Mr Nanai Pati Muaau - For services to Pacific health
Mr Euon Graham Murrell, JP - For services to the community
Reverend Woo Taek Nam - For services to the Korean community
Mr Lomia Kaipati Semaia Naniseni - For services to the Tokelau community
Mr James Allan Ngarewa, JP - For services to the community and education
Mr Gavin Russell Alan Nicol - For services to veterans
Mrs Yong Rahn Park - For services to the Korean community
Ms Linda Susan Rutland - For services to the community
Mr Ma'a Brian Sagala - For services to Pacific communities
Ms Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele - For services to education and the Pacific community
Mr Ian Rankin Smith, JP - For services to civil defence and the community
Mrs Patricia Isabel Smith - For services to the community
Mr Donald Bruce Thomas - For services to the community and the legal profession
Mrs Muriel Patricia Tondi - For services to the Italian community and language education
Mrs Mavis Emlen Tweedie - For services to the community
Mr Kevin Victor Watkins - For services to the community and New Zealand-China relations
Ms Helen Whittaker - For services to art and the community
Mr Robin Young - For services to the community
Honorary
Mrs Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai - For services to education and the Pacific community
Tuifa’asisina Kasileta Maria Lafaele - For services to Pacific health
Mrs Nemai Divuluki Vucago - For services to Fijian and Pacific communities
Mrs Kyo Jin Yun - For services to the Korean community
The New Zealand Antarctic Medal - NZAM
Mr Nigel John Watson - For services to Antarctic heritage preservation
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration - DSD
Captain Brendon John Clark - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Serviceman L - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Sergeant Hayden Peter Smith - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force