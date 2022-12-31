Man found seriously injured in Nelson, investigation underway

7:37am
|
1News
Police emergency at a crime scene.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

An investigation is underway after a man was found seriously injured in Nelson last night.

Police were called about 11.20pm to St Vincent Street where the man had been found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital and is now in a serious but stable condition.

"Police are now working to understand how the man came to receive his injuries," a spokesperson said.

A scene examination is underway at a nearby address and a scene guard is in place.

"While our investigation is in its early stages, initial inquiries suggest the incident involved parties linked to one another, and there is not believed to be a risk to the wider public," police said.

Anyone who was in the St Vincent Street area from 11.15pm who may have information about what occurred is asked to call police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNelson

