Tennis star Coco Gauff soaks up her warm Auckland welcome

Coco Gauff was a fresh-faced 15-year-old the last time she was at the ASB Classic, three years later she returns as the top seed.

Back in the summer of 2020, the American was ranked 67th, now she's seventh in the women's singles standings.

"Now I'm top 10 so I'm a lot different in terms of growth and maturity, learning about the game and about myself," she said.

The teenager jumped at the chance to return to Auckland after loving her first experience down under.

Gauff said the city "gives you a nice start into the season".

"I feel like you're going from being home and being on vacation almost and then you come to Auckland and you still feel at home, instead of jumping right into competitive mode," she said.

"It's such a great transition into tour mode and that's why I like coming to this tournament."

So much so that this time around, she's tried to make the most of the Kiwi summer, spending part of her week in the build-up to the tournament on Waiheke Island.

"I never thought I would ever come to New Zealand when I was younger, didn't even think that was a possibility."

Gauff said she "had a lot of fun in Auckland" the last time she was here.

"I got to do the Sky City walk and tomorrow I'm doing the jump, so that was the main motivation to come back here," she said, smiling.

"Kiwis are very nice people and I like to go places where I feel welcomed and I've always felt welcomed here."

ASB Classic director Nicolas Lamperin admits it's satisfying to know the Auckland tournament's experience leaves a lasting impression on players.

"It makes our job easier," he said.