Holidaymakers urged to check water quality before diving in

Holidaymakers have been warned to check the quality of their favourite swimming spots before jumping in the water.

It comes after five out of eight beaches tested in Lyttelton Harbour alone were found to be contaminated.

Hundreds flocked to Corsair Bay today to soak in the sun's rays and hit the water, unaware that the beach has been deemed unsuitable for swimming due to the presence of E. coli.

"Didn't know a thing. Nope, no idea," one beachgoer said.

When asked by 1News if he would think twice about coming back to the beach, he replied, "Maybe not about coming, but about getting in the water".

There are no warning signs, despite people potentially becoming unwell with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever.

The Christchurch City Council told 1News staff are investigating and will now erect signage.