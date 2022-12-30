4 arrested after stolen vehicle flees police in Auckland

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Four people have been arrested after a stolen vehicle fleeing police in Auckland this afternoon hit a number of vehicles before .

The vehicle - which was "also sought in relation to earlier serious offending" - was spotted by police in Parnell and failed to stop.

Police did not pursue, but the Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle.

A police spokesperson told 1News the vehicle was "being driven in an incredibly poor manner" across the motorway network.

"Eventually this vehicle has attempted to exit the motorway at Constellation Drive," the spokesperson said. "In the process, the vehicle has come into contact with a number of vehicles on the off-ramp before being blocked by a member of the public's vehicle."

No members of the public were injured and police took the vehicle's occupants into custody without incident, they said.

"All of those taken into custody will be assisting Police with enquiries and charges are expected."

