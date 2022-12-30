Lanes reopen after motorcycle crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Traffic congestion over the Auckland Harbour Bridge is easing after a crash seriously injured a motorcyclist.
Two southbound lanes were closed while emergency services were clearing the lanes.
The lanes reopened just after 3pm, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA and Auckland Transport (AT).
Police said in a statement that they were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at about 2pm.
They said the motorcyclist has been hospitalised with serious injuries from the crash.
AT said public transport users should expect "minor delays" to public transport services while bus drivers returned to their timetables.
Affected services include NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 923 and 97R.
Earlier, Google Maps showed significant city-bound traffic congestion on State Highway 1 stretching back to Northcote Road. Traffic is now easing.