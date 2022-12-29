Video shows 200 vehicle pile-up on Chinese bridge following crash

One person has died after a car crash involving 200 vehicles in China.
The crash occurred in the Zhengzhou region after heavy fog led to a massive build-up on the Yellow River Bridge, Reuters has reported.
Video on social media shows chaos on the roads as cars are crushed and damaged. One video shows a truck rear-ending a car into multiple vehicles.
One person died, and a number were injured while trapped in their cars.
Reuters says 11 firetrucks and 66 fire-rescue personnel were sent to help.
The bridge has now been closed to all traffic.