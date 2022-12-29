Coromandel swimmers warned after swarm of sea lice bites

Radio New Zealand

An expired sea louse lays on the sand (file image).

An expired sea louse lays on the sand (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Beachgoers are being warned about getting nipped by sea lice in the Coromandel region.

By Mohammad Alafeshat for rnz.co.nz

Safeswim have issued a sea lice warning in Whangamatā following reports of swimmers itching and getting skin irritation.

Sea lice are found in intertidal, rocky and sandy shores all around the country, but are more prominent in summer.

Surf Lifesaving Eastern Region Manager Chaz Gibbons-Cambell said it was concerning when a huge influx of visitors were filling up beaches.

"Lots of people have been reporting getting bitten by sea lice when they've been sitting above the high-tide mark.

"There's not a lot of free beach spaces in Whangamatā, which is causing people to find the nearest possible beaches to sit on, that can be often quite dangerous."

Gibbons-Cambell said while sea lice were annoying, the main concern of Surf Lifesaving was the safety of swimmers.

"The lifeguards at Whangamatā have been busy with rescues in the water and assisting people out of prominent rips along the beach, he said.

"If you can, sit below the high tide mark and you'll get less of them annoying you."

