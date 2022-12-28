Teens charged with murder in Queensland after woman's death

There are calls for the Queensland government to "toughen up" on youth crime after two teenagers were charged over the murder of Queensland mother Emma Lovell and the attempted murder of her husband.

Criminologist and former detective Terry Goldsworthy said youths were over-represented in multiple crimes committed in the state, including vehicle theft and break-ins.

He's calling for the state Labor government to bring back the offence of breach of bail for juvenile offenders.

"They are refusing to bring it back. It needs to be brought back," he told Nine's Today Show on Wednesday.

"It will make it easier for police to action people who are on bail and breaching conditions."

Federal Liberal MP Stuart Robert, a Queenslander, said the government needed to act.

"We've got to toughen up on this," he told Nine.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested by the police dog squad with two other males, aged 16 and 19, nearby about four hours after the confrontation.

The two 17-year-olds are due to face Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday charged with murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent.

The pair are accused of stabbing Mrs Lovell, 41, in the chest and her husband Lee Lovell, 42, in the back after the couple allegedly found them in their North Lakes home, north of Brisbane, about 11.30pm on Monday.

Ms Lovell was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died soon after, while Mr Lovell was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He has since been discharged.

Mr Lovell said his wife's death was "senseless".

"She was such a beautiful person," he told Seven News.

"I am, we're all just devastated from the loss. It's senseless and I don't know what people do it for."

The two other boys, aged 16 and 19, were still being questioned by police on Tuesday.

Queensland Police Superintendent John Hallam hasn't ruled out further charges.

"The investigation is ongoing. It hasn't ended," he said on Tuesday.

"I'm quite sure as the detectives work through the work they need to do, if they find more offences there, people will be charged. More charges will be laid."

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to support Lee Lovell and the couple's two daughters.