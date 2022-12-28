Snoop Dogg says highest he ever got was partying with Willie Nelson

(Source: Bang Showbiz)

Snoop Dogg says the highest he ever got on drugs was partying with country music veteran Willie Nelson.

The 51-year-old rapper said he wanted to stop smoking weed when he was with the 89-year-old but didn’t want to show “weakness”.

(Source: Getty)

Dad-of-four Snoop – born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – said on the new episode of ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray when he was asked when he was most stoned: “With Willie f****** Nelson. We was in Amsterdam on 4/20 (the annual worldwide cannabis celebration on April 20), and he was doing a concert out there.

“So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes.

“Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He (was) whooping my a**, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher.

“He just keep passing it (the joint) to me, and I’m like, ‘This old mother****** outsmoking me.”

Snoop – who claims his cannabis use is so high he has a professional joint roller on staff – has collaborated with Willie on drug-themed songs including ‘My Medicine’ and ‘Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die’.

The rapper said about his blunt roller, rumoured to make around US$50,000 a year from the job, on an episode of the Howard Stern show: “That’s his J.O.B. – his occupation. On his resume it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P–B–R: professional blunt roller’.”

