Snoop Dogg says highest he ever got was partying with Willie Nelson

Snoop Dogg says the highest he ever got on drugs was partying with country music veteran Willie Nelson.

The 51-year-old rapper said he wanted to stop smoking weed when he was with the 89-year-old but didn’t want to show “weakness”.

Dad-of-four Snoop – born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – said on the new episode of ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray when he was asked when he was most stoned: “With Willie f****** Nelson. We was in Amsterdam on 4/20 (the annual worldwide cannabis celebration on April 20), and he was doing a concert out there.

“So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes.

“Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He (was) whooping my a**, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher.

“He just keep passing it (the joint) to me, and I’m like, ‘This old mother****** outsmoking me.”

Snoop – who claims his cannabis use is so high he has a professional joint roller on staff – has collaborated with Willie on drug-themed songs including ‘My Medicine’ and ‘Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die’.

The rapper said about his blunt roller, rumoured to make around US$50,000 a year from the job, on an episode of the Howard Stern show: “That’s his J.O.B. – his occupation. On his resume it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P–B–R: professional blunt roller’.”