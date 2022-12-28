Search underway for sailor onboard missing yacht travelling to NZ

Yacht generic. (Source: istock.com)

A search is underway for a sailor on board a yacht named Lady Lay, who was travelling from Hobart to New Zealand.

He was last heard from more than three weeks ago on December 5. The yacht departed Hobart on December 1.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority said in a statement it's currently coordinating a search for the yacht off Australia's south-eastern coast.

"This is the second day of the search. Yesterday both Australian and New Zealand search and rescue authorities along with support from Australian and New Zealand defence, conducted search operations covering an area of more than 185,200 square km.

"Today AMSA has tasked the Melbourne-based Challenger rescue aircraft and a Royal Australian Defence Force P-8A aircraft to search an area of 55,560 square kilometres for the overdue yacht."