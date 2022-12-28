NZ-born tourist dies taking selfie in Thailand - report

Tourists on the train taking photos of beautiful views over Kwai Noi River (file image).

A New Zealand-born tourist taking a tour in western Thailand died after falling out of a moving train on Tuesday, local police have said.

The man was identified as Patrick Ward, whose passport said he was born in New Zealand. The 45-year-old was also identified as an Irish national.

His current place of residence was not immediately known, but he entered Thailand on December 26 on a tourist visa.

Police said Ward travelled by rail with a tour group from the capital, Bangkok, to Kanchanaburi town, where the bridge over the River Kwai is located.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as the "death railway", the railway connects Thailand and Burma.

It was made famous in the movie, The Bridge on the River Kwai, about the railway constructed by forced labour under Japanese WWII occupation,

After a brief stop, the group proceeded to Sai Yok waterfall, another popular tourist destination.

Police major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police said that according to witnesses, when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, Ward opened a door in the carriage and fell 7-8m down a slope.

He did not confirm reports in Thai media that Ward was trying to take a selfie when the accident occurred just before noon (local time). The Straits Times reported the tourist slipped after he "tried to take a selfie to show the view".

Police found Ward’s body at the scene with wounds but none that suggested foul play.

Kiatisak said a full autopsy would be conducted Wednesday in Bangkok, and fellow members of the tour group questioned.