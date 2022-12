Man found dead at popular swimming spot north of Auckland

Goat Island is a marine reserve north of Auckland. (Source: Getty)

A man has been found dead at Goat Island beach, north of Auckland this morning.

Police said they received reports of a man found unresponsive at the beach at 11.40am.

When ambulance arrived, the man was confirmed to have died. He has been transported to Warkworth ambulance station.

Police said they are working to determine what happened. The criminal investigation branch is on scene.