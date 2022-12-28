Covid-19: Child among 78 deaths over Xmas as case numbers fall

There have been 32,010 new Covid-19 community cases reported over the past week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The number of new cases has fallen as compared to the week before - when 42,740 community cases were reported. The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4565 - a decrease of 1534.

Health authorities also report that 78 more people have died with Covid-19.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is now 2331 - an increase of 43 in the past week.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 413 people in hospital with the virus - down 168 from the week before Christmas. Of those, 15 people are in ICU - the same as the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, December 19, to Sunday, December 25.

Of the 78 people who died - 23 were from Auckland, 11 were from Bay of Plenty, nine were from Canterbury, eight were from Waikato, seven were from MidCentral, six were from Wellington region, four were from Northland, three were from Hawke's Bay, two were from Southern, two were from Whanganui, one was from Lakes, one was from Taranaki, one was from Nelson Marlborough.

One was less than 10 years old, six were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, 15 were in their 70s, 30 were in their 80s and 20 were aged over 90.

Experts have cautioned that the self-reporting of Covid-19 cases would likely be lower during Christmas. Last week, Covid Modelling Aotearoa programme co-leader Dion O'Neale told RNZ that testing and reporting always dropped during the holidays.

"Schools are ending and people are starting to knock off from work, and that's likely meant that there's lower case reporting than what there would have been, this time say a week ago," O'Neale said.

"That's going to feed into sort of obscuring what might still be some rising infections in the background."

Be prepared to catch Covid on holiday - Govt

Over the Christmas break, health officials have urged New Zealanders to take extra precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable people - like elderly relatives.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said last week that Kiwis should still be prepared to isolate for seven days if they catch the virus on holiday.

Holidaymakers have been urged to bring test kits and face masks with them on trips and to create a plan to isolate if needed.

Meanwhile, Verrall said people could "take simple precautions to keep a lid" on the virus. These include taking booster vaccines and being prescribed anti-viral medicines.

"Many people have been taking advantage of available anti-viral medications, with 4000 doses being administered each week currently. We know this has been keeping people out of hospital and reduced the impact of Covid-19 on the health system," Verrall said.

Free anti-viral medicines, like Paxlovid, can drastically reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 - but they must be used within the first five days of getting symptoms.

Other protections include limiting time in poorly-ventilated indoor environments, wearing a mask, staying home when you have cold or flu symptoms, and using rapid tests.