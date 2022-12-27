Man arrested after fatal Takanini 'disorder' incident

Police at the scene of a fatal "disorder" incident in Takanini. (Source: 1News)

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a 57-year-old man in South Auckland on Christmas day.

Police said they were called to the scene on on Airfield Rd, Takanini following reports of "disorder and fighting".

On their arrival at the scene, a 57-year-old man with critical injuries was found.

He died despite first aid being provided.

On Sunday police said initial enquiries suggest those involved were known to each other.

Inspector Warrick Adkin said the man has been charged with assault with a weapon and further charges are likely to follow.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.