Aussie man in underwear chases thieves armed with knives and bats

An Australian man clad in his underwear took on a group of thieves armed with bats and knives yesterday, with the violent exchange captured on security camera.

Steve Middleton brawled with a group of five young offenders outside his house in the Mermaid Waters neighbourhood on the Gold Coast.

He was awoken suddenly at 4.30am yesterday morning by the sound of someone rummaging through his car; he quickly threw on a pair of underwear and went out to face the assailant.

"I was naked, I woke up, found a pair of underpants, ran outside, scared one of them, managed to tackle him," he told 9News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially thinking it was just one thief, he was shocked to see four others, one armed with a bat, and another with a knife.

"I didn't realise there were other kids in the other car up the street; I didn't think anything of it," he said.

"Once the bat came out, I tried to use the young fella I was holding onto as my little shield."

After scrapping on the street, the group of thieves made their escape in a Mazda and a BMW they had stolen from another property.

Middleton only suffered a cut to his hand.