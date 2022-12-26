More than 4000 unwanted Christmas gifts already listed on Trade Me

An empty Roses chocolates wrapper. (Source: Trade Me).

Disappointed Kiwis have already listed more than 4000 unwanted Christmas gifts on Trade Me.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester some of the unwanted gifts include an empty Roses chocolates wrapper, a sterling silver bracelet given to someone who is allergic to sterling silver, and a 3D Llama mug.

Silvester said the number of unwanted presents has "skyrocketed" this year.

“It’s become a bit of a Kiwi tradition to jump on Trade Me on Boxing Day and check out, or list, the gifts that didn’t make the cut. In 2021 we saw 70,000 searches for unwanted gifts on Boxing Day, and it’s no surprise that this year isn’t any different.”

She said since the start of Christmas Day, there had already been 8000 searches for unwanted presents.

Silvester said if people are wanting to make some cash selling unwanted presents, it's important to tick the ‘unwanted gift’ box when listing the item,

“A good backstory always goes down well, but if you’re trying to keep your reselling on the down-low, avoid making your listing identifiable in case the giver is hunting for a bargain on Trade Me too!”