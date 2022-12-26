Auckland motorists urged to slow down after 'significant flooding'

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Auckland motorists are being urged to slow down and increase following distances after heavy rain in the region has left "significant flooding" in some areas, police say.

Heavy rain belted the city shortly after 2pm as MetService said severe thunderstorms were expected to strike the upper North Island.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, western Taupō, Rotorua and near the Kaimai Range could be hit by severe thunderstorms this evening, bringing 25-45mm/h of rain.

Police said there was significant flooding throughout Auckland and wanted people to take care to avoid any preventable accidents.

"Following too close to the person infront of you or attempting to overtake in risky situations is a recipe for disaster," police said.

"Reduce speed as it is a contributing factor in a third of fatal crashes and is involved in 71% of injuries.

"This only increases in bad weather conditions.

"Contractors are working hard to clear flooding on the motorway network and people are asked to take extra care when passing roading crews."