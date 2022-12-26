Severe thunderstorm warning for upper North Island

4:16pm
|
1News
Rainy weather.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

The upper North Island is expected to be hit by torrential rain that may cause flash flooding, as severe thunderstorms make their way across the country.

MetService said thunderstorms had been detected in Auckland and Northland and it could make driving extremely hazardous.

It comes after MetService had earlier issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the central and upper North Island this afternoon and evening.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, western Taupō, Rotorua and near the Kaimai Range could be hit by severe thunderstorms between 2pm and 9pm, bringing 25-45mm/h of rain. There is also a low risk of a small and very localised tornado in this area.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," MetService said.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

