Police seek witnesses to fatal Takanini 'disorder' incident

6:04pm
|
1News
Police at the scene of a fatal "disorder" incident in Takanini.

Police at the scene of a fatal "disorder" incident in Takanini. (Source: 1News)

Police are seeking witnesses to a "disorder and fighting" incident in Takanini, Auckland overnight that left a man dead.

Police responded to the reports of fighting at a residential address on Airfield Rd, Takanini, at 12.20am.

On their arrival at the scene, police found a 57-year-old man with critical injuries who died despite first aid being provided.

Initial inquiries suggest those involved were known to each other, police said.

Police would now like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Read More

They would also like anyone in the area with CCTV or dash cameras to review their footage and contact them if they have any imagery that may assist with police inquiries.

"The community can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area as a scene examination and enquiries continue," Field Crime Manager Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

