People turned away from popular Auckland beach as capacity reached

41 mins ago
|
1News
Long Bay Beach (file image).

Long Bay Beach (file image). (Source: istock.com)

People are being turned away from Auckland's Long Bay Regional Park after thousands of people flocked to the popular beach, seeing it reach capacity on a warm and sunny Christmas Day.

Police said people should save themselves the journey and head elsewhere.

Police also reminded the community the importance of keeping safe in and around the water.

"Make sure you actively supervise kids around water as things can change in an instant," police said in a statement.

"When swimming at the beach, swim between the flags, they are there to keep you safe and watch out for rips in the water.

"Whether diving, swimming or boating, it is vital that you avoid alcohol.

"Alcohol and water don’t mix and can have fatal consequences."

