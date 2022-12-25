Man dead after 'disorder' incident in Auckland's Takanini

Police at the scene of a fatal "disorder" incident in Takanini. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating the death of a man in South Auckland overnight.

Police said they responded to reports of "disorder and fighting" at a residential address on Airfield Road, Takanini, at around 12.20am.

On their arrival at the scene, police found a 57-year-old man with critical injuries who died despite first aid being provided.

Initial enquiries suggest those involved were known to each other, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesperson at the scene told 1News at around 2.30am that the alleged offender had not yet been located.

Police said further enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident are under way.

A scene guard is in place "and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area today", police said.