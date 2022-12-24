Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across the country

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Hawke's Bay, Canterbury, Marlborough and Gisborne.

In Hawke's Bay, MetService says the storms will be slow-moving and are likely to hit Te Hauke and Poukawa at 6.15pm and then Poukawa at 6.45pm this evening. These storms are likely to be accompanied by torrential rain and hail.

For Marlborough, storms are expected to lie near the Richmond Range and Okaramio at 07.37pm and near Havelock at 8.07pm.

In Gisborne, thunderstorms are expected to arrive near Ngatapa and Waerengaokuri at 8.00pm and near Gisborne and Ormond at 8.30pm.

Further south in Canterbury, storms are likely to hit Beautiful Valley at 6.22pm - Fairlie and the Four Peaks Range will be getting thunderstorms at 6.52pm. These storms will likely hit the areas with torrential rain.

Carew, Hinds, Ealing, Lismore and Rangitata Island will be hit at 8pm with storms bringing torrential rain and hail.

MetServce is advising motorists in affected areas to drive with caution as torrential rain is likely to cause surface and/or flash flooding. They also said hail could cause damage to crops and orchids.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Hawke's Bay, Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country and Marlborough.

The National Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to take shelter, preferably indoors, away from windows, avoid sheltering under trees if outside, get back to land if outdoors on the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, secure any loose objects around your property, check that drains and gutters are clear, beware of fallen trees and power lines and avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.