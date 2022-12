Missing diver who failed to resurface found dead in Hicks Bay

Hicks Bay. (Source: Wikimedia Commons )

A missing diver who failed to resurface has been found dead at Hicks Bay in Gisborne.

Police say they were called to the scene at around 7.25am to undertake a search.

The missing diver was located at 3pm; they were unresponsive and couldn't be revived.

The diver’s family is being notified, police say.