First death of holiday road toll in Manawatū crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Manawatū early this morning.

The crash on Rongotea Road was reported to police at 12.20am.

The driver - the car's sole occupant - died at the scene.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

It's the first death on New Zealand's roads during the holiday road toll period, which began at 4pm yesterday and ends at 6am January 4.