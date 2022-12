FENZ responding to vegetation fire in Grey District

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) are responding to a vegetation fire in the Grey District, just west of Dobson near Greymouth.

FENZ responded to reports of a fire in a paddock at around 4.15 this afternoon near the State Highway.

Two helicopters, three appliances and one water tanker are at the scene fighting the blaze.