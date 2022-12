Air rescue urging visitors to prepare before heading into mountains

Air rescue experts in our Southern Lakes District are urging visitors to be prepared before they head into the mountains.

The Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue Crew saw a surge in callouts last summer.

The team are prepping for a busy summer period by conducting training exercises on Queenstown's Remarkables.

"We're like the fire brigade of the mountains," said the region's rescue coordinator, Russell Tisley.

"You know when people get stuck in the hills or in the outdoors in more technical, alpine terrain - we're the ones who get called in," he said.

Nick Black is one of the rescue volunteers and says the team of about 14 "fill an important role in the community."

They are highly skilled too, with Clémency Cadario also having 15 years of experience in the high country under her belt.

"I grew up in the mountains," she told 1News.

"We have engineers; we got guys who've climbed Mount Everest... we come from quite a diverse background in the community."

But last summer was a record-breaker, with 20 callouts when they usually average about six.

"It seems to be getting busier and busier," said Black.

"We could do a couple of rescues in a day... it was nearly a weekly occurrence for most of the summer there."

Tisley told 1News, "[there are] a lot of people getting out into the backcountry... with social media now, people are posting what they're doing, not just the normal tracks."

They have had an extensive list of missions ranging from "flying into the Hollyford... a girl had a sprained ankle from the walk... to doing great technical rescues... 2000m peaks, 1000m rock walls.. two climbers just stuck below the summit."

So the crews have to keep their training current, practising all the manoeuvres at least three times a year to make sure they are ready to go when a real event happens.

Although they are volunteers, the work is not cheap.

They receive assistance from LandSAR and Police, as well as other community grants, but are always on the lookout for more funding.

"The long line ropes... that sort of system is about $20,000 to replace, and ours will expire in six to eight months," said Tisley.

So to keep rescue missions down to a minimum this summer, the alpine crew have some top tips for keen climbers and mountainous adventurers.

Check the weather forecast, as conditions can change rapidly.

Tell people where you are going, what time in, and when you are expected to be out.

Always pack warm clothing and food in case something happens and you need to spend a night out.