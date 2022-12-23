Vector backs down on move that 'would have cost customers millions'

A home owner switching off a bedroom light. (Source: istock.com)

Electricity giant Vector has backed down on moves the Commerce Commission say "would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades" after an investigation.

The Commission's deputy chairperson Sue Begg said the investigation began two years ago.

A statement from the Commerce Commission today explained the issue.

"In March 2020, Vector entered into the transactions involving two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, selling its CBD tunnel and a portfolio of substation land and building assets, then leasing those assets back from its subsidiary companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the Commission's view, Vector's approach to valuing those transactions was inconsistent with regulatory rules under the Commerce Act 1986," the statement read.

But the company reversed its regulatory treatment of sale and leaseback transactions - which the Commission said had resulted in a $300 million asset revaluation - after engagement with the Commission.

The asset revaluation would have allowed the electricity distributor to increase their charges without providing improvements in their services.

"This revaluation would have enabled the company to significantly increase charges to consumers, without providing any service improvements or infrastructure investment," the statement read.

Vector has now received a formal warning letter from the Commission.

"Vector considers that a warning letter is disproportionate to the relevant conduct and a compliance advice letter would be the most appropriate enforcement response," the letter notes.

It also lists a number of mitigating factors, including Vector's cooperation with the investigation and its ultimate reversal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a good outcome for consumers that Vector has reversed its regulatory treatment of its transactions, which has removed the potential impact of higher costs on their electricity bills," Begg said.

"We acknowledge Vector's cooperation with our investigation and its constructive approach towards engagement."

Begg also encouraged other regulated suppliers to engage with the Commission when planning similar moves.

1News has approached Vector for comment.