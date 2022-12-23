Number of people on flexi-wage self-employment scheme rising

The number of people coming off benefits and listed as self-employed is on the rise, according to new figures from the Ministry of Social Development.

The flexi-wage self-employment scheme, developed by MSD, is designed to help those previously unemployed into their own businesses.

Last year, there were 447 people on the scheme. This year, that number's grown to 498.

One Hawke’s Bay man is thriving after signing up to the scheme and becoming his own boss.

After suffering a life-threatening head injury as a teenager, Shayd Tahu found it difficult to maintain a full-time job.

While jobless and struggling to afford essentials like fresh food and petrol, he had an idea for a business.

Shade and Sun organic produce is delivered twice a week to encourage healthier lifestyles.

"No more buying conventionally-grown cauliflower for $5 to sit in your fridge for a week, $5 should get you a selection of good vegetables for yourself and your family for a night," Tahu said.

“We have heritage tomatoes,12 different varieties of kūmara, so many types of spinach, also have some strawberries and everything else in-between."

Through the values of manaakitanga, Tahu aims to create a mana-enhancing experience for whānau.

"Providing food security for the local community, it’s all about food sovereignty."

Another business which got its start through the scheme is Tipu Ake Tonu, which provides the business education for those starting out, driving economic success in alternative ways

Co-director Sally Crown said it’s amazing watching their clients' progress.

“Whole whānau, whole households are being able to be employed by the business that has started through this program,” she said.

Tipu Ake Tonu co-director Theresa Carter said the program's had huge success across the country.

"Those holistic benefits around being able to make a change within your whakapapa line," Carter said.

MSD regional commissioner Karen Bartlett says it’s encouraging to see so many enter the business world.

"It allows people to match their employment pathway with their own passion and we have increased clients hugely," she said.

"Two years ago we might have done five self-employment projects in a year. In the last 12 months we've put 75 projects through here in the East Coast region alone."

Tahu is now enjoying business success and encouraging others to reach out for help.

"If you have a desire to do something then just go for it, all the support services are there. What you get out of it at the end really pays off," he said.