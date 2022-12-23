Former Gloriavale members discovering joy of Christmas

25 mins ago
|
1News

Former members of the reclusive Gloriavale community are enjoying the chance to discover the joy of Christmas.

The festive season isn’t observed at the West Coast commune as it's considered a pagan holiday.

“Traditionally, some of the more closed communities have had a view on Christmas that it was more from the pagan side of things and it wasn’t a legitimate Christian festival,” Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust manager Liz Gregory explained.

For some former children of Gloriavale, it’ll be their first time embracing the holiday spirit, visiting homes full of Christmas cheer.

Meanwhile, the adults are keeping busy wrapping gifts which have been donated by members of the public.

"This is an opportunity for laundry loot and bathroom bounty – things that families need when they come out of Gloriavale. They need them the next day," Gregory said.

Watch the heartwarming Christmas scenes in the video report above.

New ZealandReligionWest Coast

SHARE

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Number of people on flexi-wage self-employment scheme rising

2:21

Number of people on flexi-wage self-employment scheme rising

25 mins ago

Former Gloriavale members discovering joy of Christmas

1:55

Former Gloriavale members discovering joy of Christmas

31 mins ago

Alleged shoplifter arrested over 'recent offending' in Taupō

Alleged shoplifter arrested over 'recent offending' in Taupō

54 mins ago

Over $100K raised for slain dairy worker Janak Patel's family

Over $100K raised for slain dairy worker Janak Patel's family

6:24pm

Hamilton business owner chases suspected thieves from store

2:50

Hamilton business owner chases suspected thieves from store

6:24pm

Elective surgery waiting list numbers up 51% in Counties Manukau

Elective surgery waiting list numbers up 51% in Counties Manukau
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Gore Council pleads guilty to lesser charge in boy's drowning

Scene of Auckland church shooting turned from pain to joy

For elders, Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year

Gloriavale says it can't afford lawyers in Employment Court case