Tour de France to start in Italy for first time ever

12:45pm
|
Associated Press
Riders on a hill climb in the Tour de France (file image).

Riders on a hill climb in the Tour de France (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024.

Race organisers confirmed on Wednesday (local time) that the “grand départ” will take place on June 29 from Florence to Rimini to mark 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.

Italy will host the first three stages of the 2024 race, which will end on July 21 in Nice instead of Paris because of the Olympic Games. It will be the first time since 1905 that the finish is not the French capital.

The start was brought forward by one week, a customary change during an Olympic year.

Other SportUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Dead man found in undercarriage of plane at London airport

Dead man found in undercarriage of plane at London airport

16 mins ago

Gang fears impeding Hawke's Bay murder investigations - police

0:50

Gang fears impeding Hawke's Bay murder investigations - police

27 mins ago

Jan 6 report to conclude Trump 'provoked supporters to violence'

Jan 6 report to conclude Trump 'provoked supporters to violence'

41 mins ago

One person dead after Far North 'water incident'

One person dead after Far North 'water incident'

49 mins ago

Italy rugby player reveals racially 'offensive' holiday gift

Italy rugby player reveals racially 'offensive' holiday gift

2:52pm

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
1
2
3
4
5
6