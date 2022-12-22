Second crack at world lamb shearing record underway

Jack Fagan shearing. (Source: Jack Fagan)

On Tuesday, Taihape teen Reuben Alabaster broke Irish shearer Ivan Scott’s record of 744 lambs set at Opepe (near Taupō) in 2012. He did so in the dying minutes, setting a new record with a total of 746.

But just two days later, Te Kuiti’s Jack Fagan is trying to etch his own name in the record books. Starting at 7am today at Puketiti Station near Pio Pio, he is aiming to make Alabaster's hold on the record a short one.

In the eight-hour attempt, Fagan must shear an average of 94 lambs an hour to beat Alabaster’s record tally.

Fagan will do so in four, two hour 'runs' - 7am - 9am, 9:30am - 11:30-am, 12:30 - 2:30pm and 3pm - 5pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Fagan’s first run, he shore 191 lambs, compared to Alabaster’s opening run of 188 on Tuesday.

Read More Kiwi teen breaks decade-old world lamb shearing record

In his second two hour run, Alabaster and Fagan shore the same amount, 183.

Fagan and Alabaster both shore together in a five-stand (five shearers at the same time), nine-hour lamb world record in December last year.

Jack Fagan is son of Sir David Fagan, who won the Golden Shears a record 16 times, and also has multiple world records.

Watch the live stream of Fagan’s record attempt here: