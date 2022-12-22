Second crack at world lamb shearing record underway

By Jessica Dermody, 1News Sport Reporter|
2:07pm
|
1News
Jack Fagan shearing.

Jack Fagan shearing. (Source: Jack Fagan)

On Tuesday, Taihape teen Reuben Alabaster broke Irish shearer Ivan Scott’s record of 744 lambs set at Opepe (near Taupō) in 2012. He did so in the dying minutes, setting a new record with a total of 746.

But just two days later, Te Kuiti’s Jack Fagan is trying to etch his own name in the record books. Starting at 7am today at Puketiti Station near Pio Pio, he is aiming to make Alabaster's hold on the record a short one.

In the eight-hour attempt, Fagan must shear an average of 94 lambs an hour to beat Alabaster’s record tally.

Fagan will do so in four, two hour 'runs' - 7am - 9am, 9:30am - 11:30-am, 12:30 - 2:30pm and 3pm - 5pm.

In Fagan’s first run, he shore 191 lambs, compared to Alabaster’s opening run of 188 on Tuesday.

Read More

In his second two hour run, Alabaster and Fagan shore the same amount, 183.

Fagan and Alabaster both shore together in a five-stand (five shearers at the same time), nine-hour lamb world record in December last year.

Jack Fagan is son of Sir David Fagan, who won the Golden Shears a record 16 times, and also has multiple world records.

Watch the live stream of Fagan’s record attempt here:

SportFarming

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Dead man found in undercarriage of plane at London airport

Dead man found in undercarriage of plane at London airport

14 mins ago

Gang fears impeding Hawke's Bay murder investigations - police

0:50

Gang fears impeding Hawke's Bay murder investigations - police

25 mins ago

Jan 6 report to conclude Trump 'provoked supporters to violence'

Jan 6 report to conclude Trump 'provoked supporters to violence'

39 mins ago

One person dead after Far North 'water incident'

One person dead after Far North 'water incident'

46 mins ago

Italy rugby player reveals racially 'offensive' holiday gift

Italy rugby player reveals racially 'offensive' holiday gift

2:52pm

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
1
2
3
4
5
6