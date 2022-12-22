Modified gene could reduce breast cancer risk - Kiwi-led study

A global study led by the University of Otago has discovered a gene that, when modified, could reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The discovery, led by Associate Professor Logan Walker, also opens the door to the development of a risk-reducing drug.

The initial study involved 26,000 women worldwide who were known to have mutations of the breast cancer genes BRCA1 and BRCA2.

"We have found a gene – the SULT1A1 - that may help doctors decrease the chance of women getting breast cancer, especially if they have also inherited a mutation in the BRCA1 gene," Walker said.

"We have also found that women who have inherited a BRCA1 gene with segments missing are, for reasons as yet unknown, at the highest risk of developing breast cancer."

Walker said the researchers made the discovery after examining the women's DNA.

"We hunted down these clues and we found one piece of evidence that suggests if we go after this, this might be very important in the future for reducing risk."

The study found that reduced levels of the protein produced by the SULT1A1 gene, which plays an important role in the metabolism of cancer-causing agents, lowered the risk of breast cancer.

"When we turned down the activity of the SULT1A1 gene in breast cells, the cells grew more slowly and were more resistant to DNA damage. This anti-cancer-like feature supported epidemiological results from 26,000 women," he said.

In New Zealand, about one in every 250 people inherit a genetic mutation in the two genes.

Currently, the most effective risk-reducing strategy for women at high risk of breast cancer is a bilateral mastectomy.

Walker says surgery is always a significant decision.

“It can change depending on whether you're young or old, the sort of factors that are involved in making that decision will differ and we're just limited at the moment in what is available for people to reduce risk," he said.

"It would be lovely if we could get to a point that in addition to that, maybe there is a cheap compound that somebody could take, a drug that is relatively harmless that has a massive effect in health."

The next step in the process is working on the development of a risk-reducing drug.

"If we're going to effectively control cancer in this country and other parts, we need to think of other preventative strategies," Walker said said.

"At the moment we're very good at treating but treating is just increasing cost and what we want to do is try and reduce the number of people coming into hospital with cancer and in this case, with breast cancer.

"So our goal is really to reduce the impact of cancer through prevention rather than relying solely on a cure."

But Walker says there's still a way to go.

"I know we're not the only researchers in New Zealand that are exploring this. There is some great work that’s going on," he said.

"It is exciting and we have to temper expectations because we've got to make sure that it's not all theory, that we can prove that it does what we hope it will do."