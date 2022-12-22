A look inside Foodstuffs' mammoth Kiwi Christmas operation

Foodstuffs has revealed what it's like inside its mammoth Kiwi Christmas operation this week.

The New Zealand grocery company, which includes the New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square chains, has a team of 39,000 nationwide.

North Island chief executive Chris Quin told 1News Foodstuffs has this week processed 322 tonnes of potatoes, 76 tonnes of blueberries, and 300,000 bags of salad.

Foodstuffs worker in the lead up to Christmas. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a little bit of a change this year and what started last year is bagged salads, they are incredibly popular and I think what that's saying is everybody deserves a break on Christmas so the chance to be able to get a bagged salad, to open it and to put it out as part of a great lunch or barbeque."

Quin said ham remains the most popular meat for Kiwis on Christmas Day, closely followed by chicken and lamb. He also said only 1% of New Zealanders have turkey on the big day.

This Christmas vs last Christmas

Asked how this Christmas compares to last year, Quin said customers are wanting something a little more relaxed and straight forward as Kiwis enter the first summer without Covid restrictions.

Luau Gago. (Source: 1News)

"The lead up to Christmas this year has been quite incredible because you know, we've had some really busy times in the industry in the last three years with Covid and all of those things so Christmas feels like one of the busiest times, the difference is that people are enjoying it, looking forward to it.

"What we're hearing from New Zealanders is that they really want a quiet, relaxed family and friends Christmas and they want to be able to get the things they need for that."

ADVERTISEMENT

Foodstuffs employee Luau Gago said he thinks it seems quieter than last, although the volume has picked up recently.

"Since Christmas falls on a Sunday, usually when it gets to Christmas Eve our volume is pretty high but this year it's lower so we'll have to see when it's Christmas Eve."

Christmas and inflation

Quin says affordability is something that's been front of mind for him and his staff during the Christmas period.

Food waste. (Source: istock.com)

"I think this year we're all trying to guess what people are going to do in terms of enjoying Christmas versus worrying a little bit about the economy, about their mortgages, about other costs next year.

"What we're trying to do is make sure that we've got the best possible value freshest items available."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is trying to operate efficiently and buy well, and keeping prices down where it can.

"Stores in the Foodstuffs co-operatives have held price increases to customers below inflation and below supplier cost increases for seven months in a row."

Christmas and food waste

Asked about food waste during the silly season, Quin said Foodstuffs supermarkets all have partnerships with food banks.

Christmas lunch. (Source: Getty)

"At this time of year obviously there's a lot of food moving out to households and a lot of need in a lot of communities with things being a little tougher right now.

"So we focus a lot on making sure that people know how to make the most of the food they're buying so I think we're all pretty used to eating ham sandwiches a few days after Christmas and loving it."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said freezing ham and other foods is a good way to reduce waste after the big day.

"But also, our relationships with food banks and food rescue partners is really important, our five social supermarkets that we support throughout several locations throughout the North Island."