Reason single orange Frujus won't be sold in dairies over summer

15 mins ago
1News
Orange Rush Fruju.

Orange Rush Fruju. (Source: Tip Top)

Tip Top has confirmed single Orange Rush Frujus won't be sold in dairies over summer.

A new kid on the block means there won't be room for the old favourite.

A Tip Top spokesperson told 1News Orange Rush has to make way for the mango flavour due to limited freezer space in many stores.

However, Orange Rush will still be available in supermarket multi-packs.

The classic flavour may also return to dairies next year depending on sales figures for the other stocked flavours.

The Mango Fruju was first in stores last summer, with limited availability due to supply chain problems.

Now those issues have been solved, it can be more widely rolled out this season.

In October, it emerged the company had discontinued 2-litre tubs of Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream flavours.

It was still available in scoop form from ice cream shops.

