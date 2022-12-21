Police issue culinary Christmas warning to those wanted for arrest

Frozen meal offered by police. (Source: Supplied)

Those wanted for arrest have been warned to turn themselves in before Christmas by Eastern District Police, so they can avoid a terrible fate over the festive season.

The Hawke's Bay based police force have taken a novel approach by appealing to the taste buds of potential criminals this year.

In a post to its official Facebook page today, Eastern District Police dished out some good advice.

"Guess who's coming to dinner? Hopefully not you.

"Do you have a warrant for your arrest or think you may have a warrant for your arrest? Come in to your local police station and get it cleared up today.

"As of lunch time Friday December 23, the courts will be closed meaning if you get caught over the festive season you are likely to spend a night or two in police custody.

"Spend time with your family this Christmas not with us, cos this is what you'll be eating."

The post was accompanied by an unappetising looking frozen meal.

However, some people commenting on the post thought the meal looked surprisingly tasty.

"Can we still come for a Kai without a warrant? No cap, that looks yum!" one person wrote.

"Better than what most people have," commented another.

"Save me a cell I'll be ready Xmas eve or when the in laws turn up which ever one comes first," someone else joked.

It comes as police have also announced patrols will be spotted "anywhere, anytime" on New Zealand roads over the summer.

It comes as there have been 359 road deaths in the country this year according to official numbers. Deaths were just over 300 per annum for the last two years, likely affected by reduced trips due to Covid lockdowns.

"Expect to see Police patrols anytime, anywhere," Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said.

"We will be out on roads in significant numbers, often in locations you least expect us to be.

"So please take your time and drive to the conditions."