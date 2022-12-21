Govt boosts funding for rural school bus drivers' wages

6:45am
|
1News
A school bus (file photo).

A school bus (file photo). (Source: 1News)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced $26 million in funding over four years to bring rural school bus drivers' wages in line with those who drive for "comparable public transport services".

The funding will be available from the start of the 2023 school year and operators will be required to opt-in.

They must agree to pass this increase and any subsequent funding increases on to their drivers.

"Around 100,000 students receive school transport assistance from the Ministry of Education, particularly in rural parts of the country," Hipkins said.

"For many students and families, assistance with transport to school is vital, and school bus drivers are essential to getting children to and from school safely."

Read More

It follows a wage funding increase in October for drivers of council-contracted school bus services.

"While driver availability tends not to be such an issue for rural school buses, we want to ensure that remains the case by offering comparable rates in line with any major movements," Hipkins said.

"[With this funding], the Ministry of Education can ensure there is consistency for all school bus drivers across New Zealand, and that driver wages for Ministry-funded services do not fall out of step with wage rates for comparable public transport services."

New ZealandPoliticsEducationEmployment

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Taliban ban women from universities in Afghanistan

Taliban ban women from universities in Afghanistan

30 mins ago

Ardern: Three Waters, media merger 'difficult' but necessary

1:53

Ardern: Three Waters, media merger 'difficult' but necessary

31 mins ago

Ex-Nazi camp secretary found guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders

Ex-Nazi camp secretary found guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders

48 mins ago

Homecoming party kicks off for Argentina's football team

Homecoming party kicks off for Argentina's football team

56 mins ago

Concern for missing Hamilton man

Concern for missing Hamilton man

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Ardern: Three Waters, media merger 'difficult' but necessary

Northland’s remote areas risk missing out on future 3 Waters funds

Piercing ban for boys to stay at top Auckland school

Rotorua teen to become second Māori ever to study medicine at Harvard