David Crofskey is better known in his hometown of Waitara in North Taranaki - as Turbo.

The nickname has nothing to do with speed, it’s because, he's safe, caring and ensures everyone gets home, happy and well fed.

The school bus driver has driven the same country roads for the past three decades, handing out lollies every Friday, regular as clockwork.

