Warriors release Murdoch-Masila to join another NRL club

Ben Murdoch-Masila. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have granted 31-year-old forward Ben Murdoch-Masila an early release from the club despite having a year left on his contract.

The Mate Ma'a Tonga international was off contract at the end of 2023, the third and final year of his deal since joining the Warriors from the Super League.

"While we were keen for Ben to remain with us for the full term of his contract we weren't in a position right now to offer a further contract beyond this," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

"At the same time another club offered him a longer-term deal giving him the security he was looking for."

Murdoch-Masila has played 27 times for the Warriors over two injury-plagued seasons. He also made 58 NRL appearances for Wests Tigers and Penrith between 2010 and 2014 before spending five seasons in the Super League.