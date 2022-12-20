Southland primary students awarded for saving 6-year-old’s life

The six heroes. (Source: Southern District Police.)

Six Southland primary school students have been awarded certificates of appreciation from Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand for their heroic actions in saving a six-year-old’s life.

Last month the Hauroko Valley School students helped to rescue a six-year-old boy who got into trouble while swimming.

They were playing in the water after a swimming lesson when they noticed a boy needed help.

The six quickly swung into action, pulling the drowning six-year-old from the bottom of the pool and raising the alarm.

The boy was unresponsive, so a parent performed CPR.

Another parent - a member of the Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade - continued CPR until the boy became responsive.

He has now made a full recovery.

In a post to Facebook, Senior Sergeant Pete Graham said the group saved the young boy’s life.

“They should be very proud of themselves, as are their families and wider community,” Graham said.

“This was very close to ending in a tragedy, and had the children not been as switched on as they were to act so quickly, we would have undoubtedly been dealing with a drowning.”

The six heroes were awarded certificates of appreciation from emergency service representatives at their end-of-year assembly last Thursday.