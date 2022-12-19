Man charged after baby, mother allegedly assaulted in Christchurch

Scarborough Park in Sumner, Christchurch. (Source: Google Maps)

A man will appear in court later this week, following the alleged assault of a woman and her baby at Scarborough Park in Christchurch.

Police responded to reports in Heberden Avenue, Sumner, about 10pm on Saturday night.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and has been charged with assault.

He is due to appear on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are continuing to investigate the case, including whether there was any hate or racial motivation.

The 3-week-old baby and their mother were taken to hospital after a man allegedly jumped on them as they lay in a tent at the park, Stuff reported.

The baby was uninjured and the mother's neck was sore and her foot was cut. They left hospital on Sunday morning.

Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda, who was present during the incident, alleged the man made racist comments that included "go back to your country" and that they "can't even speak English".