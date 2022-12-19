Dr Ashley Bloomfield to take up new role at University of Auckland

Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: 1News)

Former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has taken up a new role at the University of Auckland.

Bloomfield has been appointed as a professor in the School of Public Health, and will lead the establishment of the university's new Public Policy Impact Institute.

It follows his resignation from the Director-General of Health role in July ahead of the official end of his term, which was scheduled to be in the middle of 2023.

"Professor Bloomfield led the country’s public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic and will bring enormous public sector and policy experience to the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences and the yet-to-be-launched Public Policy Impact Institute," Auckland University vice chancellor Dawn Freshwater said.

"The Public Policy Impact Institute will support the translation and application of University research into policies that directly impact communities. As inaugural chair Professor Bloomfield will work as acting director across the University to develop the Institute and ultimately recruit its first director."

Bloomfield will begin his new role at the university on January 31, 2023.