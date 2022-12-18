Firefighters accept agreement, closing 18-month FENZ dispute

Protests written on the side of a firetruck. (Source: 1News)

Members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) have voted to ratify the proposed settlement of the 2021-2024 agreement with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Union members turned up to 26 meetings up and down the country over the last 10 days, with 97.7% voting in favour.

The NZPFU overwhelmingly accepted the new agreement, ending its 18-month dispute with FENZ and delivering changes for firefighters that will "change lives and save lives".

Some of the most prominent changes include a 20-24% pay increase, blood screening for firefighters' occupational cancers, and psychological support through a supervision programme.

NZPFU says the settlement could not have been reached without the Government's intervention, which included a financial structure for $100 million of the $145 million settlement.

"Minister [of Internal Affairs] Jan Tinetti was actively involved in getting the parties back to the table," the union said in a statement, "including facilitating the Graeme Colgan report which found firefighters’ were significantly underpaid when compared with other FENZ staff and other external firefighting roles."

The union has thanked the public for their support during the dispute, including when members walked off the job twice in August. It also acknowledged the support it received from political parties, including Green Party MPs Jan Logie and Chlöe Swarbrick.

"The support for our campaign was incredible with members of the public joining the picket lines, and dropping off food and treats at fire stations," it said.

"This settlement will be remembered as one of the pivotal moments for the NZPFU and will have a positive impact for our members today but also our members of the future."