Injured Percival heading in 'right direction' for World Cup

The FIFA World Cup may be centre stage of the sporting world right now, but it's next year's women's edition of the tournament that's the sole focus of New Zealand's most-capped player.

Ria Percival feared the worst when she suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year but as 2022 winds down, her path back to fitness is only ramping up.

Back on the grass for the first time in eight months after spending time on an anti-gravity treadmill last month, Percival told 1News she's taking her World Cup comeback step by step.

"Doing that for the first time, I think it gives me a good kick and a boost that I'm moving forward in the right direction," she said.

Percival went down after an awkward stride while playing against the Jillaroos in April and had her worst fears confirmed soon after.

An injured Ria Percival (centre) of New Zealand. (Source: Photosport)

"At the time it was like, I knew it was serious," she said.

"From the moment it happened, obviously your first thought is the World Cup."

The 33-year-old has earned a whopping 161 caps for the Football Ferns in her lengthy career but she admitted this has been her biggest challenge to date.

Thankfully, Percival has been able to take inspiration from the likes of teammate Hannah Wilkinson, who also made a remarkable recovery from an ACL injury to make the last World Cup.

"There've been a number of girls that have done it and have come back like they have," she said.

The chance to play in front of friends and family is also a big factor.

"For us, and for me personally, obviously my fifth World Cup, to have it on home soil and be back here and achieving big things in history for the nation and to do it with all the fans, I think it's going to be massive."