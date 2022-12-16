Hike to firearms licensing fees could cripple Anzac services - experts

6:47pm
|
1News

Police are consulting on a proposed hike to firearm licensing fees, worrying some industries that are concerned they can't afford the new costs.

The proposal would have gun owners cover more of the true price to issue licenses with fees having remained static since 1999 despite rising bureaucratic costs, police say.

However, the fees are not exclusively targeted at private owners and some are worried they'll be prohibitively expensive for certain businesses and services.

The Returned and Services Association says they may have to stop conducting ceremonial gun solutes on Anzac Day.

"Being confronted with an $8,000 cost to license some of these activities would really put a dampening effect on our ability to commemorate correctly," says RSA chief executive Marty Donoghue.

"Most memorials and remembrance activities - the tikanga around them is there is generally a firing party...this really has the potential to silence that."

Movie gunsmiths and airshow reinactors are also worried they'll be caught in the regulatory crossfire.

Hamish Bruce, a theatrical armourer who's worked on everything from Hollywood hits to local classics says the proposed changes may force him to shut down.

"My annual costs will rise from $400 in compliance fees to somewhere around $5,000 just to keep my licences current. On top of that I will be charged out $10 per item in my armoury," Bruce says.

Police say there is no intention to disrupt Anzac Day or end careers and community events, and that no firm decisions have been made which is why consultation is open for 10 weeks.

