4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

10:17pm
|
Associated Press
The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy.

The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy. (Source: Associated Press)

Four people were hospitalised in critical condition on Friday after a suspected crush at a London concert venue.

Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crowd of people trying to get into the O2 Brixton Academy, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing. Two other injured people were treated at the scene.

Police said emergency services were called Thursday night after "a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets." Video from outside the venue shows scores of people pushing to get in.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers, ambulance crews and firefighters arrived and found "a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing."

The force said it would hold a thorough investigation into what happened and how officers treated the crowd.

Metropolitan Police Gold Commander Ade Adelekan said officers who use force "know they have to be accountable for their actions." He said officers' body-worn video footage would be studied as part of a probe into the incident.

"This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in the hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families," he said. "A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night."

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10:17pm

4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

10:05pm

10 dead, including 5 children, in France apartment fire

10 dead, including 5 children, in France apartment fire

10:05pm

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

9:50pm

New Zealand paying premium for big-ticket projects

New Zealand paying premium for big-ticket projects

9:39pm

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

10 dead, including 5 children, in France apartment fire

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine