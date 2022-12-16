1News correspondents battle it out over best Kiwi Xmas gifts

1News' Europe Correspondent Mei Hero, Australia Correspondent Andrew Macfarlane and US Correspondent Anna Burns-Francis. (Source: Breakfast)

1News' Europe, US, and Australia correspondents have battled it out over who can find the best iconic Kiwi Christmas gift overseas.

Europe Correspondent Mei Heron kicked things off with a visit to one of London's best "meatologists" to indulge in some Kiwi lamb.

Making herself at home at the Heliot Steak House in Leicester Square, Heron sat down with meatologist and chef Ioannis Grammenos.

Grammenos said New Zealand lamb has a lot of flavour which gives the chefs a lot to work with. He said guests love Kiwi lamb because it's so tender and unique.

Heron said there was some Silere lamb available at the supermarket too and remarked Grammenos said it was just as good Kiwi lamb.

Embracing the competitiveness of the competition, Heron employed a little cuteness to try and snag the competition.

"Now Anna Burns-Francis said I wasn't allowed to use my kids to win this competition. Tough luck, I'm competitive, so tadda, here's Emi eating the lamb."

Australia Correspondent Andrew Macfarlane joined the Breakfast team from Sydney, where he shared gifts he claims the Aussies have stolen from Kiwis.

Wearing a Christmas sweater, Macfarlane pulled out a basket of goodies, including a pavlova, some lamingtons and a Russell Crow tote bag.

"I think Mei wanted a free feed but I think I've nailed it," Macfarlane said.

Next up, Anna Burns-Francis dialled in from a chilly New York where she showed off a Kiwiana-style gingerbread house.

"We have done the Kiwi bach version of the gingerbread house, so we have the blue weatherboard house and we have the surf lifesaving car with the surfboard on the back and the New Zealand Christmas tree the pohutukawa."

"It was at one point edible, but it's certainly not now, it's taken a week and a lot of 3m glue to hold together," Burns-Francis said.

It seemed unclear who hosts Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart had won though.

"Christmas was the winner on the day, ABF," Clarkson remarked.